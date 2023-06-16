Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of Bouygues stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. 17,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,967. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Bouygues Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.2761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

