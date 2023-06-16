BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of BP by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 1,807,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,889. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.