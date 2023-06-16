Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.34. 274,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 346,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
