Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.34. 274,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 346,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Get Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.