Brenton R. Turner Sells 2,196 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $11,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,980.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROVR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

