Brian Lieser Sells 829 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Belden Stock Up 0.1 %

BDC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 133,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,070,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

