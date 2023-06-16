Brilliant Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BRLIW) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BRLIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brilliant Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRLIW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Brilliant Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

