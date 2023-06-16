Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,397,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,960 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.