Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $2,926,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 59,150.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $877.00. The stock had a trading volume of 934,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,724. The company has a market capitalization of $361.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $692.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

