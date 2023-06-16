Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 538,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.54. 140,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

