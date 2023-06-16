Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $275.44

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.44.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $3,001,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $201.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $98.58 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.