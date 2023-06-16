Brokerages Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target at $22.17

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Klépierre Price Performance

KLPEF opened at $24.38 on Friday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping centers, combines expertise in terms of development, rental management and asset management. The company's portfolio is estimated at 19.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, and includes major shopping centers in more than 10 countries in continental Europe, which welcome hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

