Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) PT at $109.50

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $113.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $860,680. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after acquiring an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,541,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

