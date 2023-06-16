Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $55.33

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

KIDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,431.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,431.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,805 shares of company stock worth $240,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 3.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.05 and a beta of 0.89. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Further Reading

