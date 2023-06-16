Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up approximately 2.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,954,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,569,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,795 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $29.70 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

