Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance
BEP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 871,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,619. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.
