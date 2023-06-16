Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 871,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,619. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,820,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.