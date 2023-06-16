BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $126.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $111.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities cut BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

