Bruce A. Merino Sells 8,000 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. 706,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

