Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bruker by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 47.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bruker Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 498,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

