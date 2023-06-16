BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

About BSQUARE

BSQR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 114,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,638. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.50.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

