BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut BT Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BTBD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

About BT Brands

BT Brands ( NASDAQ:BTBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.