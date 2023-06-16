BTIG Research Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $26.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

