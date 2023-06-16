BTIG Research Raises Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target to $20.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,807 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies



Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

