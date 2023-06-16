BTIG Research Raises Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target to $20.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,807 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

