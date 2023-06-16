Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in May

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,024,600 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 1,585,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 853.8 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
Shares of BDWBF remained flat at $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
