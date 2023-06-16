Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $144,499.44 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

