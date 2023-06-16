Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Shares Down 11.8%

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 150,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 59,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 18.80 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

