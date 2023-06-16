Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Stock Performance

CLNFF stock remained flat at $43.27 during trading hours on Friday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.