Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,800 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 855,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

CXBMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,615. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXBMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

