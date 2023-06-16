Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. 2,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Further Reading
