Campbell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,878. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $237.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

