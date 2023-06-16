Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

