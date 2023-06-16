Campion Asset Management Buys 405 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Campion Asset Management increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

O opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

