Campion Asset Management Cuts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Campion Asset Management reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TM opened at $168.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.86. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.