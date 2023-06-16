Campion Asset Management Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

