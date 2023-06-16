Campion Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Campion Asset Management trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $42.37 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

