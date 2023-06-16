Campion Asset Management Sells 373 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

