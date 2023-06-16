Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.28. 53,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 71,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CANF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

