Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,963.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

