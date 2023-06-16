Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 150

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Capital from GBX 166 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £194.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.45.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

