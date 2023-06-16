Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,213,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 1,867,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,012.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CBWBF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF remained flat at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.