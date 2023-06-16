Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Shares of Canfor stock remained flat at $16.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991. Canfor has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canfor to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

