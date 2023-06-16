Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,128 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

