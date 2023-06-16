Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

