Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,922 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,521,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 939,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 796,528 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

