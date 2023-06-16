Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.61. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

