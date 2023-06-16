Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

