Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $970,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

