Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock opened at $281.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

