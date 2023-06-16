Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $198.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.