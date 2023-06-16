Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

