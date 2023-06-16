Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) PT Raised to GBX 275 at Barclays

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
CRNCY opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
